$786.03 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $786.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $772.00 million to $802.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $749.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $145,451,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 241.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 406,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.70. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

