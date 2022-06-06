$758.33 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) will report sales of $758.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $751.70 million and the highest is $768.30 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $723.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.03. 240,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,260. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.57. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $288.12 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.