6,108 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $14.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $717.72. 293,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,393,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $887.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $938.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.88 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $901.82.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,180 shares of company stock valued at $366,087,816. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

