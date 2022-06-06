5,581 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Mirova

Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,671 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,590,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $65,015,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

