$54.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will post $54.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.44 billion. Chevron reported sales of $37.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $218.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.81 billion to $234.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $211.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.00 billion to $236.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.60. 8,435,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,597,749. The company has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $180.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.69 and its 200-day moving average is $145.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

