4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.76% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.53. 4,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,434. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.