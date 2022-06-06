$452.57 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) to post $452.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.40 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $574.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

COOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,913,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,006 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,033. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

