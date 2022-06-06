$405.39 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) to post $405.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $401.78 million. Enova International reported sales of $264.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. Enova International had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enova International stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 272,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. Enova International has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $47.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Enova International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Enova International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Enova International by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

