3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.20 Million

Brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) to report $149.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.27 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $162.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $598.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.20 million to $602.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $652.51 million, with estimates ranging from $649.11 million to $655.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

3D Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.65. 36,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,624. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.57. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81.

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $248,804. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 39.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

