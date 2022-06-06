3,666,144 Shares in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Acquired by MIC Capital Management UK LLP

MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,666,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,107,000. Cazoo Group accounts for about 4.2% of MIC Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MIC Capital Management UK LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Cazoo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. 8,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,196. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CZOO. Bank of America lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

