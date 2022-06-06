$31.36 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.07 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $33.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $127.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.78 million to $128.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $130.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.64 million to $130.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE DLNG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 132,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

