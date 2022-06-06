$30.22 Million in Sales Expected for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to report sales of $30.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.19 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year sales of $104.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reservoir Media.

In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 92,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $668,051.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan P. Taylor purchased 132,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $954,364.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 227,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,441 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $580,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 80,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,417. Reservoir Media has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

