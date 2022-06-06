$3.82 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $15.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GAP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 591,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,877,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

