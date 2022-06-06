$28.83 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $28.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Lion Electric posted sales of $16.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $150.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $175.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $495.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million.

LEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

NYSE:LEV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. 511,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 26.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $565,330,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $434,000.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

