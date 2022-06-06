$279.71 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will post $279.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.66 million and the highest is $280.82 million. MongoDB posted sales of $198.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MongoDB.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.
NASDAQ MDB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.59. 75,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,776. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.70. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $674,390,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.