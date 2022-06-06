$279.71 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will post $279.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.66 million and the highest is $280.82 million. MongoDB posted sales of $198.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MongoDB from $362.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.41.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.59. 75,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,776. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.70. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $674,390,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.