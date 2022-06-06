$270,000.00 in Sales Expected for Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) to post $270,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180,000.00 to $400,000.00. Immuneering posted sales of $660,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full-year sales of $880,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immuneering.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

IMRX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In other news, Director Laurie Keating purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,451 shares of company stock worth $123,501.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 407,204 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $52,403,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $28,935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 158.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 498,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $18,082,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,888. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.