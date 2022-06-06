25,920 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,542,000 after purchasing an additional 149,469 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,131,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at $84,261,201.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,055. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.