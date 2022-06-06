2,575 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Eaton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $140.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $130.43 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

