23,821 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.46. 12,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,349. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

