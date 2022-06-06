$208.93 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) to report sales of $208.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.20 million and the highest is $209.20 million. Avalara reported sales of $169.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $863.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $856.87 million to $870.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $366,213.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,280 shares of company stock worth $5,049,130 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.87. 609,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,143. Avalara has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

