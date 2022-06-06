$20.10 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will report sales of $20.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $20.55 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $19.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $81.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 billion to $84.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.90 billion to $87.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.61. 4,376,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,313. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $22,695,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

