$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will post $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.79. 929,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,089. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

