188,339 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Purchased by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 188,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,191,000. Kirby comprises 2.5% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $35,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,107 shares of company stock valued at $510,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.97. 5,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

