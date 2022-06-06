$161.89 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will report sales of $161.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.70 million and the lowest is $161.07 million. Cars.com posted sales of $155.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $667.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $666.16 million to $668.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $709.22 million, with estimates ranging from $701.40 million to $717.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cars.com.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 37.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cars.com by 25.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 399,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.22 million, a PE ratio of 129.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

