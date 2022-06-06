11,381 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,157 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3,237.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 188,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,844 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 135,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.63. 114,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

