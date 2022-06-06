$11.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) to report $11.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.91 billion. Nucor reported sales of $8.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $43.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.42 billion to $45.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $37.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.28 billion to $45.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $129.63. 28,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,461. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.57. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

