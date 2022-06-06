$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.29. The stock had a trading volume of 255,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,082. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $185.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $156.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

