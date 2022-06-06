$1.57 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.48. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.56. 23,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,830. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.93. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

