$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,623,000 after acquiring an additional 58,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in FMC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in FMC by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.47. 1,231,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,840. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

