$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.18. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 251,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.96. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 195.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after buying an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,487,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.