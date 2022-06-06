$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. 178,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928,846. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

