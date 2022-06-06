$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Colliers International Group posted sales of $945.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.81. The company had a trading volume of 51,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,270. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $104.35 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.43. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

