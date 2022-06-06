$0.97 EPS Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of O traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $62.74 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Realty Income by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

