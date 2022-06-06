$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.85. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,943 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after acquiring an additional 973,291 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after acquiring an additional 828,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after acquiring an additional 729,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.