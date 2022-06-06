$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Cheesecake Factory also reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.72. 659,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,469. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

