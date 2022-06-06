-$0.74 EPS Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). Oncorus reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oncorus from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of ONCR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.22. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 1,144.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 161,432 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

