$0.74 EPS Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Moelis & Company posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of MC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,967. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 78,414 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 124,159 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

