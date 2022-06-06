$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In related news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $222,363.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,687,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kao acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $390,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 431,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,071.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $689,549 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,744,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 63,918 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 25.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $21.43. 1,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

