$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Premier Financial posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Premier Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Premier Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Premier Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFC traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 108,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.74%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

