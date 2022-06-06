$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

