$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $968,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.69. 3,172,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,069. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Bloomin’ Brands (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.