$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.72.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,168. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.10. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -257.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,665,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.