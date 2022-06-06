-$0.29 EPS Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.12). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

AGTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGTC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,778. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

