-$0.22 EPS Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.38). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,616 shares of company stock worth $116,101. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amyris by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Amyris by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Amyris by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 113,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.