$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.15. Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OII. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 47,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,539. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

