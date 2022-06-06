-$0.06 EPS Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). Westport Fuel Systems reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $210.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

