Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 328.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,238.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 320,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 296,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,234 shares of company stock valued at $7,085,377 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $109.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

