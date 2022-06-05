Zilliqa Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $638.38 million and $70.21 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00218779 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.49 or 0.01956615 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002369 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00294433 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004159 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,167,496,656 coins and its circulating supply is 12,876,029,503 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

