Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.04. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $116,615.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,551,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,129,788.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 157,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,957 in the last three months. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Donegal Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at $135,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

