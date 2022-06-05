Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AST SpaceMobile is building space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile, formerly known as New Providence Acquisition Corp., is based in Texas, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.62.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 214.60%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,864,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 177,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,151,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

